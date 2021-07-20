Manna Café Ministries to host Mobile Pantry at One Church this Saturday, July 24th

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, July 24th, 2021, Manna Café Ministries will conduct a Mobile Pantry food giveaway beginning at 10:00am.

Anyone in the community needing assistance with groceries is welcome.

Clients do not need to be from Montgomery County.

One food box per household.

A valid photo ID must be presented.

One Church is located at the Regal movie theater parking lot at 1810 Tiny Town Road, Clarksville.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.

