Austin Peay State University Volleyball, Beach Volleyball Teams Earn AVCA Academic Honors

Lexington, KY – For the second consecutive year, both the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball and beach volleyball programs earned recognition on the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award list.

The Governors indoor volleyball team earned its ninth award since the program started in 2010-11 with a 3.580 team grade-point average for the 2020-21 academic year.

Meanwhile, the beach volleyball team used a 3.591 team GPA to earn recognition for the third time in program history.

“I am proud of what our teams accomplished in the classroom this past year,” said Austin Peay State University head volleyball coach Taylor Mott. “They battled through a season of change and challenges and still excelled both in the classroom and on the courts.”

Austin Peay State University’s teams were among 1,275 collegiate and high school programs – and a record 243 Division I teams – that earned recognition during the 2020-21 season. The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a yearlong grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.

“Even though teams might not have played during their usual season or may not have competed at all during the past year, coaches still found ways to lead their players to academic excellence,” said AVCA Executive Director Kathy DeBoer. “This is a testament to the important role volleyball coaches play in their players success both on and off the court.”

Sections

Topics