Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for July 21st, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 21st, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Odis is a young adult male, large Pit Bull Terrier. He is up to date on all vaccinations. With his large size, age, and energy, introductions to other dogs and children are advised.

Palmer is a beautiful young male black domestic shorthair cat with stunning yellow/amber eyes. He is current on vaccinations, neutered and litter trained. If you are looking for a sweet companion look no further.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Pandora is a lively, lovely cat who has been looking for her forever home for a long time. She was abandoned, living under a shed, and depending on the kindness of strangers who got her into Rescue. Pandora is white/gray with dramatic Turkish Van kitty markings and pale blue/green eyes marked with natural eyeliner! She is litter trained, current on vaccinations, and spayed. She just loves attention and her optimistic, resilient nature will make her a welcome addition!.

She is available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Blynken is an adorable female kitten with a lovely black coat and gorgeous blue/green eyes. She is current on vaccinations and is litter trained. She has been dewormed and is on flea and tick treatment. Blynken is a loving, playful kitten who will brighten any home. Boxes are her absolute favorite. She is looking for a home where she can share her love.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Briar is a delightful female 3-year-old Beagle/Hound mix. She is spayed, current on all vaccinations, and crate trained. She is very energetic, seems to love other animals and people. She would do well with a fenced yard so she can run and play. Briar looking for her forever family who will give her a loving, stable home.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas (Atti) is a handsome 3-4 year old PitBull Terrier mix with beautiful markings! He is up to date on vaccinations, neutered and crate trained. He has done great around children and is curious about everything they do. He does well with most polite, socialized dogs when given proper introductions. Atlas, through no fault of his own, has been in foster/rescue for over a year and is looking for the perfect forever home who understands this breed.

If you think you Atti might be a perfect fit with your family then this handsome lad can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Petey is a handsome 4-year-Old American Bulldog, who at 100 pounds likes to think of himself as your personal lap dog! He is current on vaccinations, neutered, heartworm negative, microchipped, crate trained and housebroken. He is surprisingly a gentle giant, especially around small children. He’s good with cats, and well-socialized dogs.

You can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sophia Grace is an adorable 6-year-old Boxer Mix. She is a loyal, loving dog who wants to be with her people no matter what they are doing! She is current on all vaccinations and house-trained. She is very energetic, loves playing with her toys and just cuddling with her people. Sophia prefers a home where she is the only dog. Come check her out!

For more details you can find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592

