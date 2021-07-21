Nashville Sounds score Six in the Tenth to defeat Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 7-1

Nashville, TN – Weston Wilson broke a 1-1 deadlock with a three-run home run in the 10th inning to lead the Nashville Sounds over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-1 Wednesday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark. Wilson went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, and four RBIs.

The Jumbo Shrimp took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, but Wilson drove in Dustin Peterson with a two-out single in the fourth to tie the game at one.

Wilson got the rally going in the 10th with a three-run homer to give Nashville a 4-1 lead. Payton Henry extended the Sounds lead to 5-1 with a run-scoring single.

Later in the inning, Tim Lopes and Matt Lipka both drove in a run to give the Sounds a 7-1 advantage.

Nashville starting pitcher Josh Lindblom tossed six innings and allowed one run on seven hits with five strikeouts.

Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (1-5, 7.05) will start for Nashville against left-hander Shawn Morimando (2-3, 5.19) for Jacksonville. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. central time.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds improved to 6-2 in extra innings this season.

Weston Wilson tied a career-high with four hits (4x, last – 4/20/19 vs. JAX).

Before scoring in the fourth inning, the Sounds had gone 16 innings without scoring a run.

In his last five starts, Josh Lindblom is 1-0 with a 1.61 ERA (5 ER/28.0 IP).

Matt Lipka has reached base safely in 15 of his last 16 games, batting .351 (19-for-54) with 7 runs, 2 doubles, 2 home runs and 10 RBI.

Box Score

Nashville 7, Jacksonville 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E Nashville 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 7 14 0 Jacksonville 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 1

