Nashville Sounds score Six in the Tenth to defeat Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 7-1
Nashville, TN – Weston Wilson broke a 1-1 deadlock with a three-run home run in the 10th inning to lead the Nashville Sounds over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-1 Wednesday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark. Wilson went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, and four RBIs.
The Jumbo Shrimp took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, but Wilson drove in Dustin Peterson with a two-out single in the fourth to tie the game at one.
Wilson got the rally going in the 10th with a three-run homer to give Nashville a 4-1 lead. Payton Henry extended the Sounds lead to 5-1 with a run-scoring single.
Later in the inning, Tim Lopes and Matt Lipka both drove in a run to give the Sounds a 7-1 advantage.
Nashville starting pitcher Josh Lindblom tossed six innings and allowed one run on seven hits with five strikeouts.
Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (1-5, 7.05) will start for Nashville against left-hander Shawn Morimando (2-3, 5.19) for Jacksonville. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. central time.
Nashville 7, Jacksonville 1
