Dunbar Cave State Park to host Unknown Realms Cave Tour, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Dunbar Cave State Park will hold “Unknown Realms” cave tour on Saturday, July 24th, 2021.

This experience is designed to be a follow-up to our standard cave tour. We venture beyond what you have already seen and explore some of the less frequented areas of the cave. Paths that one time were part of the old commercial tour but have been out of use for 50 years or more.

We discuss the history and legends of the cave that developed as Dunbar Cave became the social hotspot of the 19th century.

No crawling is required but the paths we take are fairly rugged so participants should be in good physical health and be able to crouch walk for a time.

Cost is $20.00 per person and everyone must be over the age of 10.

A handheld flashlight (no cellphones) is required. Sturdy hiking boots are recommended. Photography is not allowed inside the cave.

Please check-in at the Visitor Center 15 minutes before the tour starts.

Date: July 24th

Time: 2:00pm-4:00pm

Meet at: The Visitor Center

Price: $20.00

Register for the Event

Dunbar Cave State Park Programs Information

Programs are free unless noted otherwise. All programs require reservations by the Deadline Listed. Programs with no reservations by the deadline will be canceled.

All programs begin at the Visitor Center unless another site is listed.

Children must be accompanied by an adult (one adult for each three children).

Age limits are definite – please do not sign up a child who is younger or older than the age limits given.

Dunbar Cave State Park is located at 401 Old Dunbar Cave Road, Clarksville Tennessee.

Call 931.648.5526 for reservations.

