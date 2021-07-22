Nashville Sounds game tonight against Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimps postponed

Nashville, TN – Thursday night’s game between the Nashville Sounds and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp was postponed due to rain at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, July 23rd. The doubleheader will be seven-inning games with the first beginning at 4:05pm central time.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

