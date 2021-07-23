Austin Peay State University retiree establishes the Inga and Joe Filippo Theatre Endowment

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) retiree Dr. Joe Filippo recently made a generous contribution to the APSU Foundation to create the Inga and Joe Filippo Theatre Endowment. The scholarship honors Dr. Filippo and his late wife Inga, who both served with distinction as members of the APSU faculty.

During his career at Austin Peay State University, Dr. Filippo had various roles, including professor of theatre, assistant vice president for Academic Affairs, director of enrichment programs, director of the Heritage Program, and chair of the Department of Speech Communication and Theatre. His wife, Inga, was a professor of library administration.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must have a major in Theatre Arts with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. Applicants must also be enrolled full-time at APSU and be pursuing a career in theatre, either as a professional or as a teacher.

“We are excited by the impact that this scholarship will have on our theatre students,” Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “I want to thank Dr. Joe Filippo for promoting the creative arts on the APSU campus and in our local community. He and his late wife were dedicated faculty members of this University. Their giving spirit will certainly inspire other members of our Austin Peay family to give back.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

