Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting July 23rd, 2021
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing resurfacing-milling and paving operations on Friday, July 23rd through Wednesday, July 28th from 8:00am until 2:30pm on SR 13 from LM 21.65 – 23.94.
There will be daytime lane closures for paving operations. This is per 108B. The contractor will have Tennessee Highway Patrol onsite.
Montgomery County
SR 13 from LM 17.00 – 19.00.
There will be periodic flagging operations along SR13 and SR149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020. Width will be reduced to 22′ for entire project.
Davidson County
I-24 from MM 60.00 – 62.00. Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving.
I-24 from MM 32.00 – 37.00. The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstate and state routes in region 3.
I-24 from 51.00 – 53.00.The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split.
I-40 from MM 191 – 196.5 and 207.5 – 213.The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstate and state routes in region 3.
I-40 from MM 194.00 – 195.00.The random on-call signing on various interstate and state routes in region 3.
I-40 from MM 216.00 – 217.00. The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Blouvedar to Arlington Avenue
I-440 from MM 2.00 – 2.00. On call concrete repairs at various locations.
I-65 from MM 81.60 – 81.60. Msc. Safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Avenue (LM 7.29).
Hickman County and Humphreys County
I-40 from MM 152.60 – 160.70. The resurfacing on I-40 from near SR 230 to the Hickman Seq 3 County line.
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.
For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).
People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).
Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.
