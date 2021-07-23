Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting July 23rd, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing resurfacing-milling and paving operations on Friday, July 23rd through Wednesday, July 28th from 8:00am until 2:30pm on SR 13 from LM 21.65 – 23.94.

There will be daytime lane closures for paving operations. This is per 108B. The contractor will have Tennessee Highway Patrol onsite.

Montgomery County

SR 13 from LM 17.00 – 19.00.

Consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road on Friday, July 23rd through Wednesday, July 28th from 7:00am until 7:00pm.

There will be periodic flagging operations along SR13 and SR149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020. Width will be reduced to 22′ for entire project.

Davidson County

I-24 from MM 60.00 – 62.00. Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving.

The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on Sunday, July 25th through Wednesday, July 28th from 8:00pm until 5:00am. There will be temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placing containment system on bridge 1 and repaving. Two lanes will always remain open.

I-24 from MM 60.00 – 62.00.Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving.

The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on Sunday, July 25th through Wednesday, July 28th from 8:00pm-5:00am. One lane in each direction will be closed on Old Hickory Blvd for paving.

I-24 from MM 32.00 – 37.00. The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstate and state routes in region 3.

On Friday, July 23rd through Wednesday July 28th from 8:00pm through 6:00am, there will be moving lane closures on I-24 in both directions for restripe operations.

I-24 from 51.00 – 53.00.The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split.

On Friday, July 22nd through Wednesday, July 28th (excluding weekends) from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-440 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for the installation of construction signs.

I-40 from MM 191 – 196.5 and 207.5 – 213.The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstate and state routes in region 3.

On Friday, July 23rd through Wednesday, July 28th from 8:00pm until 6:00am, there will be moving lane closures on I-40 in both directions for restripe operations.

I-40 from MM 194.00 – 195.00.The random on-call signing on various interstate and state routes in region 3.

On Friday, July 22nd through Wednesday, July 28th from 9:00am until 3:00pm, daytime shoulder closures for the installation of extruded panel sign on I-40 EB.

I-40 from MM 216.00 – 217.00. The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Blouvedar to Arlington Avenue

On Friday, July 22nd through Wednesday, July 28th (excluding weekends) from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd and Arlington Avenue for the installation of construction bridges.

I-440 from MM 2.00 – 2.00. On call concrete repairs at various locations.

On Friday, July 23rd through Wednesday, July 28th from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be a partial ramp closure from I-440 WB to Hillsboro Road to replace striping.

I-65 from MM 81.60 – 81.60. Msc. Safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Avenue (LM 7.29).

On Friday, July 23rd through Wednesday, July 28th from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be lane closures on Wedgewood Avenue to work on underground utilities. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

Hickman County and Humphreys County

I-40 from MM 152.60 – 160.70. The resurfacing on I-40 from near SR 230 to the Hickman Seq 3 County line.

On Friday, July 23rd through Wednesday, July 28th from 7:00pm until 6:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations on I-40 in both directions in Hickman and Humphreys county.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

