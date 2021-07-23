Nashville Sounds kick off 13 Game Homestand at First Horizon Park July 27th

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, July 27th to begin a 13-game homestand through Sunday, August 8th, 2021.

For the first time since the early 1990s, the Sounds welcome the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, the Columbus Clippers, to Nashville for a six-game series from July 27th-August 1st.

The first half of the homestand is presented by Kroger. During each day of the homestand from July 27th-August 1st, fans who present a receipt from Kroger with proof of a $21.00 or more purchase will receive a 21% discount off their purchase in the Sounds’ Pro Shop. The offer is valid in-store only.

Listed below are the promotions for the homestand.

Tuesday, July 27th

Nashville Sounds vs. Columbus Clippers

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for humans; $5.00 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit a local animal non-profit organization. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way (formerly 5th Avenue).

The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, July 28th

Nashville Sounds vs. Columbus Clippers

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

The first of two Sounds Adjustable Hat Giveaways presented by Advance Financial to the first 750 fans.

Thursday, July 29th

Nashville Sounds vs. Columbus Clippers

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, July 30th

Nashville Sounds vs. Columbus Clippers

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm.

Stand Up To Cancer Night – Join the Sounds and SU2C Ambassador Jillian Cardarelli in raising funds for cancer research. All fans are invited to fill out a SU2C placard to honor those who have battled cancer or are currently battling the disease. A moment of silence will be held in the middle of the second inning to honor those named on placards and all who are in the fight.

Additionally, fans can purchase tickets throughout the game to destroy the Smash Car located next to Hit City Hall (1 hit for $5.00, 3 hits for $10.00 and 3 hits plus a Sounds replica jersey for $20.00). 100% of the funds raised will benefit Stand Up To Cancer. Fans will have numerous opportunities to donate when buying tickets or at the ballpark.

All fans are invited to stay for the postgame Friday fireworks celebration presented by FOX 17 News.

Saturday, July 31st

Nashville Sounds vs. Columbus Clippers

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Sunday, August 1st

Nashville Sounds vs. Columbus Clippers

Game starts at 6:15pm | Gates open at 5:15pm

The second and final Dolly Parton Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaway to the first 750 fans presented by First Horizon.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

The second half of the homestand is presented by Pepsi. For the first time since the early 1990s, the Sounds welcome the Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, the Toledo Mud Hens, to town for a six-day, seven-game series from August 3rd-8th.

Tuesday, August 3rd

Nashville Sounds vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for humans; $5.00 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit a local animal non-profit organization. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way (formerly 5th Avenue). The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, August 4th

Nashville Sounds vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Doubleheader at 6:05pm | Gates open at 5:00pm

Toledo will serve as the home team in game two of the doubleheader. The contest is being made up from the May 9th postponed game in Toledo.

All tickets are good for both games of the doubleheader – two seven-inning contests.

The second and final George Jones Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaway to the first 750 fans presented by First Horizon.

Thursday, August 5th

Nashville Sounds vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, August 6th

Nashville Sounds vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

All fans are invited to stay for the postgame Friday fireworks celebration presented by FOX 17 News.

Saturday, August 7th

Nashville Sounds vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Sunday, August 8th

Nashville Sounds vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Game starts at 6:15pm | Gates open at 5:15pm

Pregame Yoga on the Diamond – Join the Sounds, Small World Yoga and Fit Downtown for an hour practice and a 20-minute Sweat Strength Class beginning at 10:00am $20.00 includes yoga, strength class, access to the vendor village at 11:00am and a ticket to the Sounds vs. Mud Hens game. For more information visit www.nashvillesounds.com/yoga.

The Sounds will wear specialty camouflage military jerseys in honor of Military Appreciation Night and the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veteran and Military Family Center.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). Subject to availability; no phone orders.



The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games.

