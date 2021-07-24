Roxy Regional Theatre now accepting Registration for Fall 2021 School of the Arts

Clarksville, TN – Calling all budding young performers and adults interested in honing their craft or discovering a new passion! Registration is now open for the Fall 2021 session of the Roxy Regional Theatre’s School of the Arts.

Since 1995, the Roxy Regional Theatre has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts.

The School of the Arts continues to operate with smaller, more focused classes due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and a more specialized approach to education.

In addition to youth, the program has been expanded to include class offerings for adults 18 years of age and older.

The Fall 2021 session runs from August 16th through December 18th.

Classes meet once per week for one hour.

Evening and weekend class times are being offered to provide greater flexibility around school and work schedules.

Classes covering a variety of topics and areas of interest will be led by Roxy Regional Theatre staff and professional company members:

Acting Fundamentals (ages 8 to 12 / ages 13+) with David Graham

(ages 8 to 12 / ages 13+) Acting for Young Adults (ages 13+) with Matthew Combs

(ages 13+) Stage Management 101 (ages 15+) with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr.

(ages 15+) Musical Theatre History (ages 13+) with Ryan Bowie

(ages 13+) Audition Techniques (ages 13+) with Kelsey McCollaum and Yarissa Tiara Millan

(ages 13+) Stage Combat (ages 13+) with Stephen Shore

(ages 13+) Improvisation (ages 9 to 18) with David Graham

(ages 9 to 18) Let’s Make Some Noise (ages 13+) with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr.

(ages 13+) Theatre Tech (ages 15+) with Matthew Combs

Health and safety precautions include extra cleaning between classes and limiting class sizes to no more than fifteen students to allow for proper social distancing. While the theatre welcomes masks for all students, facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are required inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when eating or drinking) for any student who has not been fully vaccinated.

Tuition starts at $100.00/month per class, with discounts available for multiple class registrations. Visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts for registration, class descriptions, schedule, and instructor information. The registration deadline for all classes is Saturday, August 14th, and space is limited.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

