Complete History of America (Abridged) at Downtown Commons canceled today due to Heat
Clarksville, TN – The Complete History of America (Abridged) set to be performed today at the Downtown Commons has been canceled due to the extreme heat forecasted for this afternoon.
The Complete History of America (Abridged) was made possible by the generous donations and support of the Roxy Regional Theatre, Domino’s Pizza, Blue Cord Realty, Watchdog Private Investigations, Art Conn, Wes and Sara Golden, Neil and Tiffanie Stauffer, Joshua and Jamie Peltz, and Douglas Tackett.
