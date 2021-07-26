APSU Women’s Track, Karlijn Schouten, receive USTFCCCA All-Academic honors

New Orleans, LA – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced its 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Track and Field All-Academic Teams, with the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field among seven Ohio Valley Conference programs honored for academic excellence.

In addition, OVC Outdoor pole vault champion and NCAA East Preliminary qualifier Karlijn Schouten earned an individual All-Academic honor, the first by a Gov since Breigh Jones in 2015.

To be honored as a USTFCCCA All-Academic team, the cumulative GPA (not 2019-20 academic year, not semester) for all student-athletes on the institution’s NCAA Squad List for Indoor and/or Outdoor Track and Field must be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either NCAA Faculty Rep or NCAA Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office.

Institutions utilizing a different GPA scale must convert the GPA to a 4.0 scale using the standard conversion method [GPA/Scale x 4.0].

To qualify for USTFCCCA All-Academic honors, the student-athlete must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and have met at least one of the following athletic standards:

(1) for the indoor season, a student-athlete must have finished the regular season ranked in the national top 96 in an individual event or ranked in the national top 48 (collective listing) in a relay event on the official NCAA POP list provided by TFRRS.org, or

(2) for the outdoor season: must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships (the Preliminary Championship Competition and/or the Final Championship Competition) or for the multi-events, must have finished the season ranked in the top 48 in the East or top 48 in the West for the most recent outdoor season, certifiable by their place on the NCAA Division I descending order lists on TFRRS for Outdoor Track and Field.

With a 3.342 cumulative grade-point average, the APSU Govs finished with a higher GPA than NCAA Outdoor National Champion USC, which was named NCAA Division I Women’s Outdoor Track & Field National Scholar Team of the Year.

