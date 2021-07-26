Manna Café Ministries to hold “Back to School Bash”, July 31st

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries is hosting a “Back to School Bash” on July 31st at 10:00am. Join us for a school supply give-away including clothes, backpacks, pencils, notebooks, etc.

First come, first serve until we run out of supplies.

There will also be music, games, food, and much more!

This event is FREE and open to all members of the community – bring your friends!

Meet at the Manna Cafe parking lot: 605 Providence Boulevard Clarksville, Tennessee.

See you at the Café!

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based nonprofit organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Manna Café seeks to feed the hungry and help restore lives in the community.

Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.

