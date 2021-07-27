American Red Cross in Urgent Emergency need for Donors

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage. Blood and platelet donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public is urged to make an appointment to give now.

The Red Cross has been distributing about 12 percent more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year.

The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.

To thank donors who help ensure a strong blood and platelet supply in August, all who come to give August 1st-15th, 2021, will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

Those who come to donate throughout August will also receive a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.

Donors who give now will help stock the shelves as we wind down the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities August 1st-15th

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

8/11/2021: 1L00am-4:00pm, Comanche Blood Drive, 1500 Spillway Court

Logan County

Russellville

8/2/2021: 12:00pm-6:00pm, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 296 West 6th Street

Todd County

Elkton

8/6/2021: 12:00pm-6:00pm, Elkton Baptist Church, 301 East Main Street

Trigg County

Cadiz

8/3/2021: 11:00am-5:00pm, St Stephen Catholic Church, 1698 Canton Road.

Tennessee

Houston County

Erin

8/2/2021: 1:00pm-6:00pm, Erin City Hall, 15 Hill Street

Humphreys County

McEwen

8/2/2021: 1:30pm-5:30pm, McEwen Church of Christ, 9704 Hwy 70 East

Waverly

8/6/2021: 1:30pm-5:30pm, Waverly United Methodist Church, 115 West Main Street

Montgomery County

Clarksville

8/2/2021: 10:30am-4:30am, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

8/4/2021: 10:30am-4:30am, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

8/9/2021: 10:30am-4:30am, Clarksville American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

8/11/2021: 10:30am-4:30am, Clarksville American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

About Blood Donation

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait.

Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood Drive Safety

The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including social distancing and face?masks?for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a?face mask while at the drive, in alignment with state guidance.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

