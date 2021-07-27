F&M Bank Plans to Open Location in Hopkinsville Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank recently announced plans to expand across the Tennessee/Kentucky state line into Christian County. Pending regulatory approval, the office will be located at 1002 South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville, KY.

“Historically, we have held a strong presence on FDIC Market Share reports for the Clarksville, TN-KY Metropolitan Statistical Area [MSA]. Our expansion into Christian County is a natural progression in our strategic growth plan,” said Sammy Stuard, F&M Bank President/CEO.

“With the guidance of EVP John Peck and VP Ryan Milauskas, this office will be convenient for our new and existing customers in Christian County, Todd County, and Trigg County,” Stuard stated.

EVP John Peck stated, “We are excited to be part of the F&M Bank team and look forward to working in historic downtown Hopkinsville.”

F&M Bank, headquartered in Clarksville, has assets exceeding $1.3 billion and currently operates full-service banking offices including mortgage loan services in Dickson County, Montgomery County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Sumner County, Stewart County, Williamson County, and Wilson County with a full-service facility in Davidson County opening in August 2021.

For contact information and office locations, visit www.myfmbank.com

