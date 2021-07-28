Blanchfield Army Community Hospital now offers COVID-19 vaccine without appointment

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) now offers COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines without an appointment for TRICARE beneficiaries receiving their first dose.

“In an effort to make it convenient for our Soldiers, their families, and our entire beneficiary population at Fort Campbell and surrounding area, we are now offering COVID vaccine on a walk-in basis,” said Col. Vince Myers, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital commander.

Walk-in COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines are available Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 6:00am–1:00pm at the Passenger Processing Center at Fort Campbell. COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines are open to all TRICARE beneficiaries ages 12 and older.

Valid ID cards should be presented upon arrival. Parents or guardians must accompany 12 to 17-year-old individuals receiving the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine to cosign paperwork. Only individuals requiring a medical escort may attend another person’s COVID-vaccine administration.

Adults receiving the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine should arrange for childcare.

TRICARE beneficiaries may also continue to schedule online on Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s website at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil to complete a quick online questionnaire and required paperwork before arriving at the Passenger Processing Center, saving time upon arrival at the vaccine site.

The Passenger Processing Center is located at 7162 Hedgerow Road, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Ample parking is available.

“I strongly encourage our Soldier’s and all TRICARE beneficiaries to beat the rush and get the vaccine as soon as possible. COVID cases and the COVID-delta variant continue to rise. The Delta variant is more transmissible and causing more health-related concerns across our communities. We need to ensure our community is protected. The sooner we are protected, the sooner we can return to a normal state,” Myers said.

Sections

Topics