City of Clarksville announces alternative Parking Solution, adds Shuttle Service

Possible structural damage closes Cumberland Plaza Garage

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville officials have secured alternative parking lots and implemented a free downtown shuttle service for customers after a report of possible structural damage forced the closing of the Cumberland Plaza Garage at 133 Commerce Street.

The surface parking lot across Second Street from the Montgomery County Courthouse remains in use.

Patrons who have leased the 262 spaces in the parking garage are being directed to park for free in First Baptist Church parking lots on Franklin Street and at Hiter Street and Commerce Street.

Austin Peay State University (APSU) Lots 28 and 29, at Fourth Street and Main Street, are also available for a fee payable on the ParkMobile app.

Clarksville Transit System is providing free shuttle bus service downtown from 7:00am to 6:00pm Monday to Friday to transport commuters from the First Baptist and APSU lots to downtown destinations, such as the Courts Complex, government offices, and businesses.

Riders can access real-time information about the shuttle online at ctspublic.etaspot.net or through the CTS mobile app, available for download on iOS and Android devices. COVID-related regulations require passengers to wear face masks on all CTS buses, suttles, and vans.

“We have closed the garage out of an abundance of caution to protect the safety of people who were using the parking facility,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “We are working to provide alternative parking options and a convenient shuttle service to help people navigate downtown during this unexpected disruption.”

TRC Worldwide Engineering Inc. visited the parking garage Monday afternoon to begin preparing a proposal for assessment of the structure.

During that visit TRC observed severe cracking of the concrete slabs at the columns on top of the slab and cracking on the bottom of the slab at mid-span in both directions.

“Based on the observations made on Monday we believe that the garage is not safe to occupy and should be evacuated immediately,” TRC said in a letter to the City Project Manager.

Vehicular and pedestrian barriers were installed at all entrances along with “Do Not Enter” signs to prevent access to the garage.

Parking customers may call 931.553.2436 for information.

Mayor Pitts said the next step will be to hire engineers to complete a thorough evaluation of the garage and make recommendations about what work is needed to return the garage to full service.

