Clarksville Gas and Water Department cancels planned Southern Parkway, Bullock Drive water outage

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) reports the water outage planned for tomorrow, Thursday, July 29th, at 8:00am, for fire hydrant and water valve replacement work on Southern Parkway and Bullock Drive, has been canceled due to the National Weather Service (Nashville) heat advisory in effect from 11:00am until 7:00pm on Thursday, July 29th.

A new date for the work and water outage will be announced when it’s been determined.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

