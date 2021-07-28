Heat Advisory issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County, Thursday

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee for tomorrow, Thursday, July 29th, from 11:00am until 7:00pm CT.

The high Thursday will be around 96. The heat index is expected to reach 106. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

A combination of afternoon temperatures generally in the mid to upper 90s and dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s will result in a dangerous combination of heat and humidity across locations west of the Cumberland Plateau Region.

Most locations will experience heat index values ranging around 100 degrees, with some locations around 103 degrees approaching the Tennessee River Valley Region.

Please exercise proper precautions if you are planning to spend time outdoors, such as drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks in an air-conditioned facility.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

Sections

Topics