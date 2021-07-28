Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Temporarily Closes Wade Bourne Nature Center

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department has closed the Wade Bourne Nature Center due to a failure with the HVAC system.

The decision was made this afternoon after Director of Parks and Recreation Jerry Allbert received notification that the system could be out of service for up to seven days.

“The temperatures are just too high for us to keep the Nature Center open to the public. However, all other outside areas of Rotary Park, such as the trails, playground, pavilions, horseshoe pits, and disc golf, are open,” stated Albert.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and will open the Nature Center as soon as we can,” said Allbert.

The Wade Bourne Nature Center offers an interactive area for kids and adults to learn about the wildlife indigenous to Montgomery County as well as information about the legacy of nationally recognized journalist and conservationist, Wade Bourne.

For information about Montgomery Parks and Recreation, visit mcgtn.org.

