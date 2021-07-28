Movie Night at Downtown Commons to show “The Parent Trap”, Saturday

Montgomery County, TN – On Saturday, July 31st, 2021 come out to Movie Night at the Downtown Commons to watch “The Parent Trap” (1998) at 7:30pm.

This is a new date due to the downpour of rain during the last scheduled showing of “The Parent Trap.”

The movies are free and open to the public.

During the movie, kids will have the opportunity to make crafts at ArtLink’s mobile studio, and Driving You Donuts will be available on Main Street.

Tennessee Kettle Corn will also be there with popcorn available for every movie!

Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

Remaining Movie Night Schedule:

July 31st – The Parent Trap

August 14th – Coco

September 4th – Moana

Movie Nights at Downtown Commons are sponsored by Beth King Phillips’ Downtown Southwest Funding Mortgage Branch and Todd Phillips Construction and sponsored in part by VRS Realty, Heather Chase.

Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.

To stay up-to-date with the Downtown Commons, visit the Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn

