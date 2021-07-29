Nashville State Community College helps provide Industrial Readiness Training to Inmates Transitioning out of Houston County Jail

Erin, TN – Inmates that will be transitioning out of the Houston County jail have received a two-week training designed to prepare them for entry-level positions as operators and maintenance technicians in the manufacturing industry.

The Industrial Readiness Training (IRT) program is a partnership with Nashville State Community College’s Workforce and Community Development Department, Workforce Essentials, and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The IRT program was created by funding through the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) grant.

Nashville State has been working with the Workforce Essentials Adult Education Supervisor and Instructor Dawn Gale and the Houston County Sheriff’s Department to provide onsite training.

“The IRT program is a perfect opportunity to connect individuals with specialized training that will provide them a fresh start and set them on a career path upon their transition, while also supplying local industry with skilled technicians,” said Dr. Carol Rothstein, vice president for Academic Affairs at Nashville State, who oversees the College’s workforce and community development department.

The training was held at the Houston County jail in Erin and included OSHA 10 certification, entry-level advanced manufacturing machine adjustment fundamentals, communication, and emotional intelligence building exercises, lean manufacturing and on-the-job training fundamentals, and the NCRC/WorkKeys assessment-based credential, among others.

“With this program, we have high hopes that inmates will be able to reenter the workforce and obtain a good job,” said Sheriff Kevin L. Sugg. “The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has had the G.E.D. program since 2014. We have had great success with the program over the years. We have added OSHA Certified Training to help give the inmates a better chance to return to society with successful training in the working world.”

“This pilot project was funded through the Northern Middle Workforce Board,” said Executive Director Marla Rye. “This innovative project supports the Board’s priority to assist justice-involved individuals to re-enter the workforce. Education and training are vital components to reduce recidivism and provide individuals with the skills necessary to obtain quality jobs.”

For organizations and businesses that are interested in learning more about Industrial Readiness Trainings, please contact Larry Mangrum, Nashville State workforce solutions consultant, at *protected email* or by calling 615.353.3480.

