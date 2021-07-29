U.S. Representative Mark Green Lands Win for Military Barracks

Washington, D.C. – Today, the House passed U.S. Representative Mark Green’s amendment demanding the U.S. Department of Defense prioritize improving barracks. The underlying bill increases funding for barracks from $155 million last year to $550 million this year. Green said:

“Ensuring our servicemembers have safe and properly maintained barracks is crucial to not only the well-being of our troops but to military retention. Prioritizing quality barracks should be a priority of the Pentagon and the Biden Administration—not social justice or climate change initiatives.”

“As the voice in Washington for thousands of soldiers and their families at Fort Campbell, I remain committed to ensuring our service members can focus on the mission at hand. Dilapidated barracks across all branches of our Armed Forces serve as a disincentive to reenlistment—my amendment helps fix this pressing problem. America’s sons and daughters made the selfless commitment to serve and protect this country. The least we can do for them is provide clean, structurally sound, and well-maintained housing.”

