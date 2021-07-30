Montgomery County Commission to select District 18 Commissioner on September 13th

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners will act to fill the vacant seat of District 18 at the formal county commission meeting on Monday, September 13th, 2021 at 6:00pm.

The seat is vacant due to the resignation of Commissioner Jason Knight on July 23rd, 2021. The meeting will be held in the commission chambers on the third floor of the County Historic Courthouse located at 1 Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, Tennessee.

Interested candidates must meet the following minimum requirements according to Tennessee Code: (1) must be at least 18 years of age; and (2) a resident within and a qualified voter of the district they represent.

Interested candidates may submit a letter of interest, a resume, and a copy of their current voter registration card to the Montgomery County Human Resources Department, 1 Millennium Plaza, Suite 111, Clarksville, TN 37040, by August 27th, 2021, to be duplicated and distributed to the Montgomery County Commission prior to the formal meeting scheduled on September 13th.

Information received after August 27th will be duplicated and presented to the commission at the September 13th, 2021 formal commission meeting.

Qualified candidates will be given five minutes to speak before the county commission at the formal meeting. Voting will take place after the candidates speak.

For questions about the District 18 seat, contact the Montgomery County Mayor’s Office at 931.648.5787.

