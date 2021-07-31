Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


NASA reports International Space Station Stable After Unplanned MLM Thruster Firing

NASA - National Aeronautics and Space AdministrationWashington, D.C. – Following the docking of the Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), named Nauka, to the International Space Station at 8:29am CT, Russian cosmonauts aboard the space station conducted leak checks between Nauka and the service module.

At 11:45am, the flight control team noticed the unplanned firing of MLM thrusters that caused the station to move out of orientation. Ground teams have regained attitude control and the motion of the space station is stable.

International Space Station Configuration. Three spaceships are docked at the space station including the SpaceX Crew Dragon and Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 crew ship and ISS Progress 78 resupply ship. The new Nauka Multipurpose Logistics Module (MLM) is now attached to the Zvezda service module’s Earth-facing port. (NASA)

The crew was never and is not in any danger, and flight controllers in Mission Control Houston are monitoring the status of the space station.

Teams are also monitoring the impact to tomorrow’s launch of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

Updates on the space station will be provided on NASA.gov and the agency’s social media pages.

Learn more about station activities by following the space station blog@space_station and @ISS_Research on Twitter as well as the?ISS Facebook?and?ISS Instagram?accounts.


