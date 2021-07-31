Nashville State Community College to hold Walk-in Event on August 7th

Clarksville, TN – Nashville State Community College – Clarksville Campus is hosting a walk-in event on Saturday, August 7th, 2021 from 9:00am to 12:00pm. Staff will be available to assist with the application process, advising, registration, and financial aid.

The College’s Dickson, Humphreys County, White Bridge, and Southeast campuses will also be hosting an event at the same date and time.

“We are excited to meet the needs of our community by offering student services at this Saturday walk-in event. Some of our students are not able to come to campus during our normal operating hours, so we are more than happy to offer this solution,” said Kathleen Akers, Nashville State’s Clarksville campus director,

IDC Whatever Food Truck will be on campus at the event. The food truck serves hamburgers, perogies, wings, and more. Visit the Nashville State Clarksville campus to learn more about the College’s programs and get help navigating the admissions, advising, and registration process.

The College is open for in-person service and support, Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 4:30pm. Masks are required to be worn when inside campus.

For more information about the event, please contact Jessica Luna at *protected email* or 931.472.3450.

To apply to Nashville State, please visit nscc.edu/apply.

