Marsha Blackburn says Tennesseans Are Tired Of Democrats’ Reckless Spending

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – At the grocery store and at the gas pump, Tennesseans are catching on. Our hard-earned dollars can’t keep up with surging prices.

Meanwhile, in Washington, Democrats are promising a laundry list of shiny new government programs. But, these “free” handouts have strings attached.

The government will have to reach further than ever into our pockets to pay the tab—and in the process, they’ll destroy more than just our chance at prosperity. They’ll also diminish our freedom.

This concern about spending should seem familiar. In the past few months alone, Democrats have spent 1.9 trillion dollars on a wish list of leftist programs, including blue state bailouts that passed in the name of COVID-19, demanded another trillion for favors for so-called infrastructure, and are now insisting on another $6 trillion for a massive expansion of government programs.

The sticker shock you’re feeling barely scratches the surface of how destructive this cash grab will be. Democrats are being dishonest about the purpose behind most of these programs, misrepresenting funding sources, and in the end, stealing from future generations who will have to shoulder the debt burden. In short—they’re willing to lie, cheat, and steal from the American people to make these programs a reality.

The economic impact of these programs will be devastating. As families were still recovering from the pandemic economy, inflation reached a 13 year high in June. Perhaps even more discouraging, this proposed spending spree is just the beginning.

The threat of undoing intended policy goals or further burdening Americans with higher prices means nothing to Senate Democrats pushing these big government programs. What’s worse, they know that our kids and grandkids will have to pay for those programs long after they have lived out their usefulness.

The Left’s reckless policies are forcing us into a state of dependence and are a direct threat to the freedom of future generations picking up the tab. As Ronald Reagan warned, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It has to be fought for and defended by each generation.” We must heed his warning and condemn this dishonest attempt to burden our nation’s future.

Tennesseans are already paying a heavy price for President Joe Biden’s reckless tax-and-spend policies. We will not be blinded by leftist handouts while politicians fulfill promises made to their radical friends. It’s time for Democrats in Washington to pay attention to the people they represent and slow down the spending.

