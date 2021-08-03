|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Nashville Sounds score late to beat Toledo Mud Hens, 3-2
Nashville, TN – Weston Wilson broke a 2-2 deadlock with a run-scoring single in the eighth inning to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 3-2 win over the Toledo Mud Hens Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.
Nashville starting pitcher Josh Lindblom turned in his fourth consecutive quality start, the right-hander tossed six innings and gave up one run on seven hits. Additionally, Lindblom matched a season-high with eight strikeouts.
Juan Centeno gave Toledo a 1-0 lead in the second with a single, but the lead did not last long as Corey Ray launched a two-run homer in the third to put the Sounds up 2-1.
The Mud Hens managed to tie the game at two in the seventh on a single off the bat of Aderlin Rodríguez.
With two outs in the eighth, Wilson drove in the go-ahead run with a single to make it 3-2, Nashville.
The Sounds and Mud Hens play a doubleheader Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (2-5, 6.39) starts for Nashville in game one against right-hander Drew Hutchison (7-3, 3.82) for Toledo. Left-hander Andy Otero (0-0, 5.40) starts for the Sounds in game two, the Mud Hens starter is to be announced. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm.
Post-Game Notes
Box Score
Toledo 2, Nashville 3
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .
SectionsSports
TopicsAndy Otero, Corey Ray, First Horizon Park, Josh Lindblom, Nashville, Nashville Sounds, Nashville TN, Pacific Coast League, PCL, Sounds, Thomas Jankins, Toledo Mud Hens, Weston Wilson
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.