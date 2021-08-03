Nashville Sounds score late to beat Toledo Mud Hens, 3-2

Nashville, TN – Weston Wilson broke a 2-2 deadlock with a run-scoring single in the eighth inning to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 3-2 win over the Toledo Mud Hens Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

Nashville starting pitcher Josh Lindblom turned in his fourth consecutive quality start, the right-hander tossed six innings and gave up one run on seven hits. Additionally, Lindblom matched a season-high with eight strikeouts.

Juan Centeno gave Toledo a 1-0 lead in the second with a single, but the lead did not last long as Corey Ray launched a two-run homer in the third to put the Sounds up 2-1.

The Mud Hens managed to tie the game at two in the seventh on a single off the bat of Aderlin Rodríguez.

With two outs in the eighth, Wilson drove in the go-ahead run with a single to make it 3-2, Nashville.

The Sounds and Mud Hens play a doubleheader Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (2-5, 6.39) starts for Nashville in game one against right-hander Drew Hutchison (7-3, 3.82) for Toledo. Left-hander Andy Otero (0-0, 5.40) starts for the Sounds in game two, the Mud Hens starter is to be announced. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville is 20-10 against American League affiliates in 2021.

Corey Ray hit a home run for the first time since 5/27 at Columbus.

Josh Lindblom matched a season-high with eight strikeouts (also 7/2 vs. Louisville)…recorded his fourth straight quality start.

The Sounds are 9-5 in series openers.

Box Score

Toledo 2, Nashville 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Toledo 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 11 0 Nashville 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 X 3 7 1

