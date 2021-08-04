APSU Athletics has 23 Players receive OVC Academic Medal of Honor

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes continue to earn recognition for their classroom achievements during the 2020-21 academic year, as 23 Governors earned the Ohio Valley Conference’s Academic Medal of Honor, Tuesday.

The award recognizes those conference student-athletes who achieve the highest grade-point average in a conference-sponsored sport. The league recognized a record 354 recipients of the Academic Medal of Honor in 2020-21.

The 23 Austin Peay State University student-athletes awarded the 2020-21 OVC Academic Medal of Honor each carried a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the academic year.

“I am extremely proud of student-athletes and academic support staff for another tremendous year in the classroom,” said APSU Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison. “Our student-athletes have embraced the ‘Total Gov’ concept and strive for excellence every day. I am so proud of what they have accomplished and can’t wait to see what they do in the future.”

APSU’s 23 Academic Medal of Honor recipients led the department to its eighth-consecutive semester of a department-wide 3.0 GPA and its fourth-straight semester where all 15 varsity sports posted a 3.0 GPA as a team.

The Academic Medal of Honor release is the first of four awards the league will announce this week. The OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll will be announced Wednesday followed by the Thursday release of the Team Academic Achievement Award winners and the overall Academic Achievement Award.

APSU’s 2020-21 OVC Academic Medal of Honor recipients

T.J. Foreman, Baseball

Michael Sturek, Baseball

Tahanee Bennell, Women’s Basketball

Karli Graham, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball

Taylor McInerney, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball

Kelsey Mead, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball

Brooke Moore, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball

Kaylah Jackson, Volleyball

Jenna Panning, Beach Volleyball

Jacob Caughell, Football

Alex Vegh, Men’s Golf

Riley Cooper, Women’s Golf

Meghann Stamps, Women’s Golf

Rachel Bradberry, Soccer

Hannah Wilson, Soccer

Kelsey Gross, Softball

Brett Jackson, Softball

Emily Moore, Softball

Anton Damberg, Men’s Tennis

Christian Edison, Men’s Tennis

Frederic Schlossmann, Men’s Tennis

Martina Paladini-Jennings, Women’s Tennis

Fabienne Schmidt, Women’s Tennis

