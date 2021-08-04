|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
APSU Athletics has 23 Players receive OVC Academic Medal of Honor
Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes continue to earn recognition for their classroom achievements during the 2020-21 academic year, as 23 Governors earned the Ohio Valley Conference’s Academic Medal of Honor, Tuesday.
The award recognizes those conference student-athletes who achieve the highest grade-point average in a conference-sponsored sport. The league recognized a record 354 recipients of the Academic Medal of Honor in 2020-21.
The 23 Austin Peay State University student-athletes awarded the 2020-21 OVC Academic Medal of Honor each carried a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the academic year.
“I am extremely proud of student-athletes and academic support staff for another tremendous year in the classroom,” said APSU Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison. “Our student-athletes have embraced the ‘Total Gov’ concept and strive for excellence every day. I am so proud of what they have accomplished and can’t wait to see what they do in the future.”
APSU’s 23 Academic Medal of Honor recipients led the department to its eighth-consecutive semester of a department-wide 3.0 GPA and its fourth-straight semester where all 15 varsity sports posted a 3.0 GPA as a team.
The Academic Medal of Honor release is the first of four awards the league will announce this week. The OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll will be announced Wednesday followed by the Thursday release of the Team Academic Achievement Award winners and the overall Academic Achievement Award.
APSU’s 2020-21 OVC Academic Medal of Honor recipients
T.J. Foreman, Baseball
Michael Sturek, Baseball
Tahanee Bennell, Women’s Basketball
Karli Graham, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball
Taylor McInerney, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball
Kelsey Mead, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball
Brooke Moore, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball
Kaylah Jackson, Volleyball
Jenna Panning, Beach Volleyball
Jacob Caughell, Football
Alex Vegh, Men’s Golf
Riley Cooper, Women’s Golf
Meghann Stamps, Women’s Golf
Rachel Bradberry, Soccer
Hannah Wilson, Soccer
Kelsey Gross, Softball
Brett Jackson, Softball
Emily Moore, Softball
Anton Damberg, Men’s Tennis
Christian Edison, Men’s Tennis
Frederic Schlossmann, Men’s Tennis
Martina Paladini-Jennings, Women’s Tennis
Fabienne Schmidt, Women’s Tennis
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Athletics Director, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Brentwood TN, Gerald Harrison, Governors, Govs, GPA, Lady Govs, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, OVC Academic Medal of Honor
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.