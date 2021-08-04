Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for August 4th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 4th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Lilac is an adult, female, large size Labrador Retriever mix with a pretty brindle coat. She is up to date on all vaccinations and spayed. She does prefer a home without cats but is great with other dogs. She is learning basic manners and doing better with her leash pulling but will still need consistent work. She is doing great with housetraining too! She could make a great hiking or running companion. For more details MCACC will be able to answer your questions.

Grits is a sweet, female, grey and white Domestic shorthair kitten with stunning dark blue/green eyes. She is current on vaccinations, and litter trained. If you are looking for a loving companion look no further.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Kitty Gal is a lovely female cat with medium-long fur and distinctive Tuxedo markings including four white mittens. She is on the smaller side, about 6 years old, vaccinations current, spayed and litter trained.

To see this beauty she is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Lily is a lovely 6-year-old Great Pyrenees/ Labrador Retriever mix. Lily currently weighs approximately 70-80 pounds and she is spayed and up to date on all vaccinations She has been a strictly an indoor dog and has been trained to go on “peepads” but is currently learning to be taken outside for housetraining. She has no dietary issues and she does love to “talk” to you! She has lived with dogs and cats but does have the strong herding instinct of a Pyrenees so she must be on a leash or in a fenced yard if she goes outside.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a very handsome 8-month-old male mixed breed with a beautiful brindle and white coat. He is current on all vaccinations. He is a very energetic guy who gets along with other dogs but prefers a home without cats. With all his energy, Drako could make an excellent running or hiking partner.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Big Mac is an American Bully mix. Big Mac is aptly named as he is about 4 years old and weighs in easily over 80 pounds. He is up to date on vaccinations, neutered, housetrained and most importantly, Special Needs due to being deaf. He needs a home that is patient and understanding. Experience with Bully breeds is a must and no young children due to him being startled easily. Deaf dogs make wonderful pets and with time and patience, Big Mac will work his way into your heart.

This handsome lad can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Nala is an adult female Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler/ Labrador Retriever mix. She is up to date on vaccinations, microchipped and spayed. Nala is house trained and gets along well with other dogs and absolutely loves her humans, including children. She also loves swimming and playing in the water!

You can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Jamiila in Arabic means “beautiful” and beautiful is exactly what she is! She had a rough start before coming to the Farm but with love, affection, and patience she has come out of her shell and just shines like the star she was meant to be. She is a lovely girl and does have “Special Needs” so she will need a “special needs home”. She loves women and just takes a bit to warm up to men. She is fully vaccinated and waiting to meet her forever family!

Come see Jamiila and for more information, you can find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592

