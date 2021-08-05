Clarksville Gas and Water Department phone, network outage continues

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is experiencing an ongoing phone and network service outage that began early Wednesday, Aug7st 4th, 2021.

The outage affects department and customer access to account information for online and pay-by-phone bill payments and other transactions. Technicians are working to restore system service.

Customers should use these temporary phone numbers to report a gas, water, or sewer emergency:

Natural gas emergency: 931.218.3271 or 911.

931.218.3271 or 911. Water/sewer or other emergency: 931.218.3280 or 931.216.1187.

These emergency numbers should not be used for bill inquiries or bill payments.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main phone line, 931.645.7400, has been routed to the department’s after-hours phone answering service. The answering service is accepting customer-requested turn-on and turn-off service work orders. Regular fees for this service will apply.

During the phone and network outage, no customer service shut-offs for non-payment will be performed.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department customer service centers at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street are open to accept bill payments by check only with the customer’s billing statement.

The night deposit payment drop-off box at 2215 Madison Street is open; however, the drop-off box at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard is permanently closed.

Please use the 24-hour drive-up Pay Site kiosk at 111 Cunningham Lane or the Pay Site kiosks inside the following Hi-Road convenience stores in Clarksville:

1599 Fort Campbell Boulevard

1801 Ashland City Road

537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

2880 Trenton Road

Clarksville Gas and Water Department values its customers and appreciates their patience and cooperation during this phone and network outage.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky, and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

