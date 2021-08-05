|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting August 5th, 2021
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work on SR 13 from LM 17.00 – 19.00 consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road.
On Thursday, August 5th, 2021 through Wednesday, August 11th from 7:00am until 5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR13 and SR149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations.
From Friday, July 30th through Wednesday, August 4th, from 7:00am until 7:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR13 and SR149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations.
Mayhew Road will remain closed.
Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020.
Width reduced to 22′ for the entire project.
A Look Ahead
I-24 MM 0.0-5.0 Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx. 5 holes for pavement testing.
Cheatham County
SR 455 from MM 0.87 – 1.16. Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 & Levee Construction (by others)
Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.
Davidson County
I-24 from MM 60.00 – 62.00. Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving.
I-24 from MM 60.00 – 62.00. Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving.
I-24 from MM 51.00 – 53.00. The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split.
I-24 MM 47.0-49.0
I-24 from MM 5.98-7.02 The repair of bridges on I-24 over Claylick Court
I-24 MM 49.0 Closures for Music City Grand Prix
I-40 MM 205.9
I-40 from MM 216.00 – 217.00.
I-440 from MM 0 – MM 7.6. I-440 reconstruction from I-40 to I-24, including removing and replacing existing pavement.
I-440 LM 1.0 ramp closure, 24/7
I-65 from MM 80.5 – 82.2. The random on-call signing on various interstate and state routes in region 3.
I-65 from MM 81.60 – 81.60. Misc. Safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Ave (LM 7.29).
Dickson County
I-40 MM 176.0-177.0 The resurfacing and bridge repair of I-40 from east of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson.
Look Ahead: I-24 MM 176.5-181.2 Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx. 5 holes for pavement testing.
Hickman County / Humphreys County
I-40 from MM 152.60 – 160.70. The resurfacing on I-40 from near SR 230 to the Hickman Seq 3 County line.
Humphreys County
SR 1 LM 5.9-6 the repair of the bridges on US 70 over Trace Creek
On Monday, August 9th, from 7:00pm until 4:00am, there will be milling and paving on I-40 at MM 140.
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.
For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).
People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).
Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.
From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.
SectionsNews
Topicsbridge repair, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Dickson County, Hickman County, Highway 12, Highway 13, Highway 149, Humphreys County, Hwy 12, Hwy 13, Hwy 149, I-24, I-40, I-440, I-65, Interstate 24, Interstate 40, Interstate 440, Interstate 65, Mayhew Road, Montgomery County, Nashville, Nashville TN, paving, River Road, Road Closed, TDOT, TDoT Smartway, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Zinc Plant Road
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.