Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting August 5th, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work on SR 13 from LM 17.00 – 19.00 consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road.

On Thursday, August 5th, 2021 through Wednesday, August 11th from 7:00am until 5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR13 and SR149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations.

From Friday, July 30th through Wednesday, August 4th, from 7:00am until 7:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR13 and SR149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations.

Mayhew Road will remain closed.

Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020.

Width reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

A Look Ahead

I-24 MM 0.0-5.0 Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx. 5 holes for pavement testing.

On Sunday, August 22nd, and Monday, August 23rd from 8:00pm until 6:00pm, the left lane will be closed for testing in the left wheel path of the left lane.

Cheatham County

SR 455 from MM 0.87 – 1.16. Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 & Levee Construction (by others)

Through Mid-End 2022 there will be 24/7 continuous lane closures for the construction of a levee, box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance.

Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-24 from MM 60.00 – 62.00. Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving.

On Thursday, August 5th and Sunday, August 8th through Wednesday, August 11th, from 8:00pm until 5:00pm, there will be temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placing containment system on bridge 1 and repaving. Two lanes will always remain open.

I-24 from MM 60.00 – 62.00. Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving.

On Thursday, August 5th and Sunday, August 8th through Wednesday, August 11th, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, one lane in each direction will be closed on Old Hickory Boulevard for paving.

I-24 from MM 51.00 – 53.00. The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split.

On Thursday, August 5th through Wednesday, August 11th, excluding weekends, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-440 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for the installation of construction signs.

I-24 MM 47.0-49.0

On Thursday, August 5th through Monday, August 9th, from 8:00pm until 5:00pm, various alternating lanes and shoulder closure in both directions for drain cleaning.

I-24 from MM 5.98-7.02 The repair of bridges on I-24 over Claylick Court

On Monday, August 9th through Wednesday, August 11th, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions over Claylick Court for traffic shift and installation of barrier rail.

I-24 MM 49.0 Closures for Music City Grand Prix

On Thursday, August 5th through Monday, August 9th, from 10:00am until 5:00am, exit 49 off I-24 in both directions will be closed for the Music City Grand Prix.

I-40 MM 205.9

There will be a shoulder closure at the on-ramp of I-440 on Thursday, August 5th from 8:00pm until 2:00pm. This installation work will consist of a left inside lane and shoulder before the ramp narrows closures.

I-40 from MM 216.00 – 217.00.

The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue will take place on Thursday, August 5th through Wednesday, August 11th, excluding weekends, from 8:00pm until 5:00am. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Boulevard and Arlington Avenue for milling.

I-440 from MM 0 – MM 7.6. I-440 reconstruction from I-40 to I-24, including removing and replacing existing pavement.

On Sunday, August 8th through Wednesday, August 11th, from 9:00pm until 6:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-440 EB and WB between I-40 and Murphy Road for traffic loop replacement.

I-440 LM 1.0 ramp closure, 24/7

On Monday, August 9th through Sunday, August 29th, the WB on-ramp from Murphy Road to I-440 will be closed for ramp modifications.

I-65 from MM 80.5 – 82.2. The random on-call signing on various interstate and state routes in region 3.

On Thursday, August 5th through August 11th, from 9:00am until 3:30pm, there will be daytime shoulder closures for sign footing installation of extruded panel sign on I-65 NB and SB

I-65 from MM 81.60 – 81.60. Misc. Safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Ave (LM 7.29).

On Thursday, August 5th through Wednesday, August 11th from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be lane closures on Wedgewood Avenue to work on underground utilities. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

Dickson County

I-40 MM 176.0-177.0 The resurfacing and bridge repair of I-40 from east of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson.

On Thursday, August 5th, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures to begin shot blasting for the epoxy overlay at LM 13.15 EB direction. On Friday, August 6th through Monday, August 9th, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be a weekend closure beginning on Friday and ending Monday to place the epoxy overlay on the EB bridge at LM 13.15.

Look Ahead: I-24 MM 176.5-181.2 Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx. 5 holes for pavement testing.

On Monday, August 23rd, and Tuesday, August 24th, from 8:00pm until 6:00am, there will be a left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of the left lane.

Hickman County / Humphreys County

I-40 from MM 152.60 – 160.70. The resurfacing on I-40 from near SR 230 to the Hickman Seq 3 County line.

On Thursday, August 5th through Wednesday, August 11th, from 7:00pm until 6:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations on I-40 in both directions in Hickman and Humphreys counties.

Humphreys County

SR 1 LM 5.9-6 the repair of the bridges on US 70 over Trace Creek

On Thursday, August 5th through Wednesday, August 11th, there will be a 23’ horizontal clearance on SR 1 EB and WB.

On Monday, August 9th, from 7:00pm until 4:00am, there will be milling and paving on I-40 at MM 140.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.

Sections

Topics