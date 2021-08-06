Clarksville Gas and Water Department phone, network service restored

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has resolved the phone and network service outage that began early Wednesday. Technicians worked diligently over two days to pinpoint and correct the source of the outage and have restored customer online account access and pay-by-phone services.

The temporary phone numbers announced for emergencies are no longer active.

Customers should use the regular business phone, 931.645.7400, or the toll free number, 888.800.4020, for all calls — including gas, water, and sewer emergencies.

Pay Site kiosks at 111 Cunningham Lane and inside these Hi-Road convenience stores in Clarksville are available 24 hours for bill payment:

1599 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

1801 Ashland City Road.

537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

2880 Trenton Road.

Clarksville Gas and Water values its customers and appreciates the patience and understanding shown while technicians worked to restore phone and network service.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

