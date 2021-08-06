Representative Mark Green Leads Fight Against Vaccine Mandate for Active Duty Troops

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Mark Green, a physician and decorated combat veteran, led colleagues in sending a letter to Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin in response to reports of an impending COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine mandate for servicemembers.

Joining Representative Green on the letter are Representative Stephanie Bice (R-OK), Representative Jack Bergman (R-MI), Representative Warren Davidson (R-OH), Representative Barry Moore (R-AL), Representative Jim Baird (R-IN), Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Representative Scott DesJarlais (R-TN), Representative Buddy Carter (R-GA), Representative Michael Burgess (R-TX), Representative Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Representative Brian Babin (R-TX), Representative Greg Murphy (R-NC), Representative Randy Weber (R-TX), Representative Michael Guest (R-MS), and Representative Dan Bishop (R-NC).

The members write in the letter, “The law of the United States is clear. Mandatory vaccination is illegal for military personnel prior to complete approval (Doe v. Rumsfeld, 341 F. Supp. 2d 1 (D.D.C. 2004). This has not occurred and could be another several months away.”

Representative Green explains that as a physician, he believes the vaccines to be safe and effective, however, service members may not be forced to take any vaccines authorized under an Emergency Use Authorization.

The members continued, “As long as the vaccine is authorized under an Emergency Use Authorization, the Department of Defense does not have the authority to implement such an order. Servicemembers who do not wish to receive the vaccine cannot be required until the approval process is completed. Any action to require it is illegal. The Secretary of Defense is not above the law. The courts concurred.”

The full letter can be accessed here.

