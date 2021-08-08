|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Senator Marsha Blackburn Introduces Measures To Expand Broadband For Tennesseans
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) introduced several amendments to the infrastructure legislation focused on expanding broadband access.
“Tennesseans deserve reliable broadband access,” said Senator Blackburn. “Healthcare, education, and employment are rapidly transitioning to virtual platforms, and our unserved communities are left behind without broadband. I’ve introduced several measures to the infrastructure legislation to ensure that rural communities in Tennessee and across America can stay connected.”
Senator Blackburn’s Amendments Will:
SectionsPolitics
TopicsBroadband, Chinese Communist Party, Infrastructure, Internet, Marsha Blackburn, U.S. Senator, Washington D.C.
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.