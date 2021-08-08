Tennessee Department of Revenue announces Vehicle Registration Renewal, Insurance Verification Services Available on MyTN

Nashville, TN – Tennessee citizens can now renew their vehicle registration or provide proof of vehicle insurance through MyTN, the state’s mobile app that makes it easier for Tennesseans to access state government services.

“We are pleased to partner with our Strategic Technology Services group to make these services even more accessible to Tennesseans,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.

The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration’s Strategic Technology Solutions (STS) developed MyTN in partnership with state agencies.

STS provides planning, resources, execution, and coordination in managing the information systems needs of the state.

MyTN includes more than 50 services from 23 departments and agencies across state government. You can visit MyTN.gov to download the app to your device by clicking the Apple or Android store icons.

Through the MyTN application, citizens can access the tncountyclerk.com website to renew their vehicle registration online. Additionally, those who have received notices from the Tennessee Department of Revenue to confirm their vehicle’s insurance coverage can access the department’s Electronic Insurance Verification System.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2020 fiscal year, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.

To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

