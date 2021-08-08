Tickets for Nashville Zoo’s Sunset Safari on sale now

Nashville, TN – Come out to the Nashville Zoo on Saturday, September 11th, 2021 from 7:00pm to 11:00pm for the Zoo’s premier annual fundraising event featuring eats, drinks, and animals galore.

Sunset Safari was named one of NFocus magazine’s Best Parties. Wildlife meets nightlife at this unique social event, featuring food and drinks from your favorite Nashville eateries, plus live entertainment and special animal hosts.

The Main Event ticket is $175.00 and admits one guest to enjoy unlimited food and beverage beginning at 7:00pm.

The Patron ticket is $300.00 and admits one guest to the event at 6:30pm plus access to the VIP lounge with unique animal experiences and special hors d’oeuvres.

The Benefactors ticket is $1,000 and admits two guests to the event at 6:00pm plus access to the VIP lounge and reserved parking.

Tickets are available online through Friday, September 10th as well as at the Zoo on the night of the event. This event is 21+ only and will be held rain or shine. The Zoo recommends safari chic attire and comfortable shoes.

Sunset Safari features culinary delights from Nashville’s best restaurants and beverage purveyors. For a full list of restaurants, please visit the event page on the Zoo website.

Event co-chairs for Sunset Safari are Clara Belden, Sally Coble, Allie Hall, and Jessica Woosley. Presenting benefactors are Kim and Scott Brisson, Cathy and Jerry Johnson, and Nora and Kent Kirby.

Sunset Safari is presented by UBS. Supporting sponsors are Amazon, Big Visual Group, Famous Footwear, FirstBank, Frugal MacDoogal, Hall Capital, JE Dunn Construction, Liberty Party Rental, PNC Financial Services, Service Systems Associates, and WKRN News2. Contributing sponsors include Allen Printing, Benefit Communications, Diversified Trust, Enterprise Holdings Foundation, HUB International-MidSouth, Peffen Cline Masonry Group, Pinnacle Financial Services, Sunrise Contracting, StorPlace, and Tennessee Titans.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, the Zoo is a top Nashville attraction and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org

