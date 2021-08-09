Sylvia Skinner to retire as Clarksville City Clerk

‘Model of Professionalism’ served during terms of Four Mayors

Clarksville, TN – City Clerk Sylvia Skinner will retire on September 30th, 2021 after more than 35 years of service to the citizens, departments, and elected leaders of the City of Clarksville.

“It has been my privilege to serve the City of Clarksville as an employee and as a City official,” Skinner said. “When I was hired in 1987 by Mayor Don Trotter, I was a young taxpayer and knew very little about our government, but I thought working for the City would be a great opportunity, and it certainly has been. I have learned so much over the years about governmental functions, operations, and purposes, and I’ve had amazing support from everyone I’ve worked with.”

As City Clerk, Skinner’s duties have been far-reaching. As leader of the City’s legislative department, she is the direct liaison to the Mayor, City Council and City Attorney for all legislative business, maintaining the City Charter and Code, managing the agenda for City Council and committee meetings, and recording and transcribing all City Council meetings.

“I have met so many people associated with the government — people from across the City, across the State, and across the country — who have enriched my life forever,” Skinner said. “I am blessed to have become acquainted with many elected officials on all levels of government, and they have my utmost respect.

“I am grateful for my coworkers in every department who have taught me so much over the years, not only about City government but about people and about life. I am especially grateful for the relationships I have had with fellow employees, department heads, City Council members, and mayors, and I say thank you to the citizens of Clarksville for making this city a wonderful place to live.”

In all, Skinner served as City Clerk during the terms of four mayors: Trotter, Johnny Piper, Kim McMillan, and Mayor Pitts.

“Sylvia has worked with — or should I say, trained — a number of Mayors and dozens of City Council members over the years, and every one of us will tell you that Sylvia has done an outstanding job, day after day, year after year,” Mayor Joe Pitts said. “With Sylvia, you always get neutrality and impartiality, and the highest standards of integrity and transparency for City government. Through decades of meetings, an ever-changing cast of characters, and sometimes contentious debates, she’s been a model of professionalism who keeps the process of government running smoothly at City Hall.”

Skinner, a Clarksville High School graduate, was hired by Mayor Trotter as Mayor’s Office Receptionist. She was appointed City Clerk by the City Council in 1991, achieved designation as a Tennessee Municipal Clerk by the state in 1998, and was designated a Certified Municipal Clerk by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks & Recorders in 2003.

She was named Clerk of the Year in 2018 by the Tennessee Association of Municipal Clerks & Recorders, an organization dedicated to professional growth and development for municipal clerks.

Skinner is married to local businessman Benny Skinner. They reside in Montgomery County and have a daughter, Rachael, a sophomore at Austin Peay State University (APSU).

In retirement, Skinner is looking forward to more family time, more time for crafts, and travel adventures to cities across the United States.

