Representative Mark Green releases statement Slamming Pentagon’s COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mark Green, a physician and decorated combat veteran, has released the following statement regarding Secretary of Defense Austin’s announcement that COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination will be required for active-duty troops:

“Wearing our country’s uniform does not mean our servicemembers sign away the right to make personal medical decisions. An individual’s health care decisions should never be mandated by the Federal government.”

“Secretary Austin’s recommendation requiring all active-duty servicemembers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is an affront to the rule of law and the right to privacy.

No one is above the law, not even the Secretary of Defense. And in this case, the law is clear. Unless the vaccine goes through the entire Food and Drug Administration’s approval process, it cannot be required for our troops.

If President Joe Biden wants to bypass his own Administration and approve the vaccine—that is his decision. Absent this or full approval from the FDA, however, the vaccine cannot be required.”

Last week, Representative Green led 15 Members of Congress in sending a letter urging Secretary Austin to reconsider a vaccine mandate for active-duty troops.

