Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department wants public input on plan for Beech Street Park

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department wants citizens to offer ideas about amenities to be included in the soon-to-be-developed Beech Street Park in the New Providence neighborhood.

That discussion will get underway at a community input meeting at 4:00pmon Wednesday, August 18th at Manna Cafe.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Letourneau said the meeting is an opportunity for the community to have a voice in the park project planned for 408 Beech Street.

“We want to ensure we’re developing a park that includes amenities the community wants. Having a public meeting will help us determine that,” Letourneau said.

Manna Cafe is located at 605 Providence Boulevard.

For more information about the meeting or the development of the new park call 931.645.7476 or email *protected email*

