Movie Night at Downtown Commons to feature “Coco” this Saturday

Montgomery County, TN – This Saturday, August 14th, 2021, the Downtown Commons will host the next Movie Night at 7:30pm.

The movies are free and open to the public.

This month’s feature is “Coco”, a movie about a boy named Miguel who sets off an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind his family history.

During the movie, kids will have the opportunity to make crafts at ArtLink’s mobile studio, and Driving You Donuts will be available on Main Street.

Tennessee Kettle Corn will also be there with popcorn available for everyone!

Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Remaining Movie Night Schedule:

August 14th – Coco

September 4th – Moana

Movie Nights at Downtown Commons are sponsored by Beth King Phillips’ Downtown Southwest Funding Mortgage Branch and Todd Phillips Construction and sponsored in part by VRS Realty, Heather Chase.

To stay up-to-date with the Downtown Commons, visit the Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn

