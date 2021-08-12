Clarksville Police Department to Increase Impaired-Driving Enforcement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department CPD) will be partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from August 18th to September 6th, surrounding the Labor Day holiday.

This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired driving enforcement nationwide.

There will be additional Saturation Patrols scheduled on weekends during this time frame.

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support the Clarksville Police Department’s increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It campaign.

For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org

