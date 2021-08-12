Clarksville Police have David Burnett in custody

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that David Burnett is in custody. Burnett was wanted for Aggravated Assault and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Clarksville Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Chapel Street for a shooting that had already occurred on August 11th, 2021.

Burnett was identified as the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Koski 931.648.0656, ext. 5286. You can also call the Tipsline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

For more on the story, see: Clarksville Police Department asks public help locating David Burnett

