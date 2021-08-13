Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program to hold Free Webinar on Solar Panels

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program will host a second free educational webinar for residents regarding solar panels. This will be a follow-up to the residential solar panel webinar held earlier this year in February.

The focus of this second webinar will be on solar economics and it will be held online on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 at 6:30pm.

Attendees will join presenter Jared Combs, of CDE, as he explores the economics of home solar panel arrays.

Topics covered will include ownership costs, energy produced, selling power and battery storage.

A short question and answer session will be held after the presentation.

This webinar is the second in a series of webinars discussing residential solar. The first webinar, which discussed how to determine if solar is right for your home, can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/3dj9vkfj

There is no cost to attend the webinar, but pre-registration is required. You may register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/166185556473

Registration will close 30 minutes before the webinar begins. A recording of the webinar will be provided to all registered attendees.

Sections

Topics