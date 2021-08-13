|
Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate Stanley Cliff
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is still actively attempting to locate Stanley Cliff (Black / Male, 7/16/1957, 64 years old). Mr. Stanley has several warrants on file including Vehicular Homicide from the Fatality Crash that occurred on April 18th, 2021 at 7:08pm on New Providence Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Investigator Burton 931.648.0656, ext. 5665. You can also call the Tips line at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
