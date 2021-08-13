Louisville Bats blank Nashville Sounds, 10-0

Louisville, KY – For the second consecutive game, the Nashville Sounds suffered a lopsided defeat in Louisville, this time a 10-0 loss to the Bats on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. It marked just the fifth time this season in 88 games the Sounds have lost by 10-plus runs, and four of them have come against Louisville.

Starter Dylan File (1-2) took the loss. He gave up one run in the third, and two runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings before departing. He allowed a career-high 12 hits, walked none, and struck out one.

After Patrick Weigel worked 1 1/3 scoreless relief innings, Connor Sadzeck gave up three runs in the eighth inning in his Sounds debut for a 10-0 score before R.J. Alvarez finished the inning.

Offensively the Sounds went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven runners, including five over a three-inning span early in the game. Bo Takahashi (3-6) earned the win for the Bats with six scoreless innings, running his scoreless streak to 19 innings.

The six-game series continues Saturday night at 6:00pm CT. Josh Lindblom (3-1, 1.60) will start for the Sounds (50-38) against Riley O’Brien (6-5, 4.03) for Louisville (35-52).

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds were shut out for the 8 th time this season and 6 th since July 8th.

time this season and 6 since July 8th. INF Jamie Westbrook went 0-for-4 and snapped a 27-game on-base streak…he was activated Friday from the temporary inactive list after helping Team USA win a silver medal in the Olympics…it was his first Sounds game since July 15th.

The Sounds are 7-9 against Louisville with four losses by 10+ runs.

Matt Lipka recorded his 4th outfield assist, tying him with Corey Ray for the team lead.

Box Score

Nashville 0, Louisville 10

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 Louisville 0 0 1 2 2 2 0 3 X 10 18 2

