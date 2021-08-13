|
Louisville Bats blank Nashville Sounds, 10-0
Louisville, KY – For the second consecutive game, the Nashville Sounds suffered a lopsided defeat in Louisville, this time a 10-0 loss to the Bats on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. It marked just the fifth time this season in 88 games the Sounds have lost by 10-plus runs, and four of them have come against Louisville.
Starter Dylan File (1-2) took the loss. He gave up one run in the third, and two runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings before departing. He allowed a career-high 12 hits, walked none, and struck out one.
After Patrick Weigel worked 1 1/3 scoreless relief innings, Connor Sadzeck gave up three runs in the eighth inning in his Sounds debut for a 10-0 score before R.J. Alvarez finished the inning.
Offensively the Sounds went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven runners, including five over a three-inning span early in the game. Bo Takahashi (3-6) earned the win for the Bats with six scoreless innings, running his scoreless streak to 19 innings.
The six-game series continues Saturday night at 6:00pm CT. Josh Lindblom (3-1, 1.60) will start for the Sounds (50-38) against Riley O’Brien (6-5, 4.03) for Louisville (35-52).
