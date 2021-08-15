APSU Soccer plays Middle Tennessee to a Draw at home, 1-1

Clarksville, TN – Freshman Lindsey McMahon broke a scoreless tie and gave the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team a lead in the 86th minute when she put a header into the back of the net off a Tori Case corner kick, but Middle Tennessee was able to force a 1-1 draw with a late penalty-kick goal in the final match of the preseason, Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Playing three 30-minute periods in the final exhibition, Middle Tennessee took the only shot on goal in the first period, but were unable to beat the Governors’ senior keeper Peyton Powell.

In the second period, Claire Larose fired a shot on goal for the APSU Govs in the 40th minute and Jennifer Francis put a shot on target for the Blue Raiders in the 52nd minute, but neither was able to beat the opposing keeper and the score remained tied at zero after 60 minutes.

The final 30-minute period started with Chloé Dion replacing Powell in goal for Austin Peay State University. The Blue Raiders tested the Mirabel, Quebec native in the 74th minute, but Dion was up to the task and kept the score tied, 0-0.

The Governors were finally able to break the tie in the 86th minute when McMahon beat everyone to a Case corner kick and put a header past Middle Tennessee’s Taylor Imes to take the lead, 1-0.

However, the Blue Raiders answered quickly when Peyton DePriest drew a foul in the box and beat Dion on the ensuing penalty kick to tie the match, 1-1, in the 89th. minute.

Middle Tennessee would take one last shot on goal in the final minute, but Dion made the save and the match ended in a draw.

Quotably, APSU Coach Naomi Kolarova

Opening thoughts… “I was delighted today, gutted that we conceded a goal so late, but delighted that we scored one. Middle Tennessee is a strong, direct, and fast team that is always dangerous going forward.”

On the defensive effort… “We have worked hard to be organized defensively this preseason and I think it has showed in our play. The team is talking, shifting, and making good decisions on the ball as a group. We can certainly be better going forward, but that will come with more time and work. We are also still working through who will play where and what players work well alongside each other.”

Moving forward… “We are really excited to open next week and know our two away games will be a real test for us defensively. Today was a good result against a team that has great attacking options.”

Box Score

Middle Tennessee 1, Austin Peay 1

1 2 F Middle Tennessee 0 1 1 Austin Peay 0 1 1

Next Up For APSU Soccer



Austin Peay State University women’s soccer will open the regular season on the road with a 7:00pm, August 19th, match at Western Kentucky and a 1:00pm, August 22nd, match at Lipscomb. The Governors will return to Morgan Brothers Soccer Field when they host a 7:00pm, August 27th, match against Kansas State.

