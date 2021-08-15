|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Agriculture announces “Fill Your Grill” contest Newer: Marsha Blackburn Report: Building The Gateway To Socialism »
Clarksville Police Department reports vehicle crash at Tiny Town Road, Peachers Mill Road
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working on a crash at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Peachers Mill Road.
The crash involves an automobile and a motorcycle. The status of the injuries is unknown at this time but it is causing major traffic issues.
CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be completely cleared.
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Peachers Mill Road, Tiny Town Road, Vehicle Crash
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.