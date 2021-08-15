Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police Department reports vehicle crash at Tiny Town Road, Peachers Mill Road

August 15, 2021
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working on a crash at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Peachers Mill Road.

The crash involves an automobile and a motorcycle. The status of the injuries is unknown at this time but it is causing major traffic issues.

CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be completely cleared.

