U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn’s statement on Afghanistan

August 15, 2021
 

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – “The rapid destruction of legitimate governance in Afghanistan could have been avoided,” said Senator Marsha Blackburn. “In a matter of weeks, the Taliban has unraveled twenty years of progress made by American service members.”

“Joe Biden’s precipitous withdrawal of U.S. troops has jeopardized our national security and pushed millions of Afghan women, children, and those who worked as U.S. military interpreters directly into harm’s way. This is an utter disaster.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn.

