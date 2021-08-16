|
Clarksville Police Department identifies name of Caldwell Lane Homicide
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has released the name of the victim of the homicide on Caldwell Lane. The victim has been identified as Brian Williamson 39 years old (Black / Male) from Jackson, Tennessee. At this time it is still an active investigation and there are no further details.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Detective Lee at 931.648.0656 ext. 5295. You can also call the Tips line at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
